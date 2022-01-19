CovidNow: 41.6pc of Malaysia’s adult population received booster shot

A nurse loads a syringe with a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination centre stationed at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pai Chai, Batu Feringghi July 28, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — A total of 127,066 individuals of the adult population in the country received the Covid-19 booster dose yesterday.

This brings the cumulative number of booster doses administered as of yesterday to 9,744,147 or to 41.6 per cent of the group.

According to the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, a total of 22,909,192 or 97.9 per cent of the adult population have completed their vaccination, while 23,188,245 individuals or 99.1 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,774,961 individuals or 88.2 per cent have completed their vaccination, while 2,861,715 individuals or 91 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, daily statistics showed that a total of 129,597 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, which included 1,043 as first dose and 1,488 as second dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) to 61,275,453.

Meanwhile, according to the MoH's Github portal, nine Covid-19 deaths were reported yesterday with Selangor, Pahang, and Melaka recording two cases each, and one case each in Terengganu, Sabah, and Kelantan. — Bernama



