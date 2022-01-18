Floods: Implementation of Keluarga Malaysia automotive aid improved via unregistered workshop claim, says Finance Ministry

Following the recent floods, the government announced various initiatives to help flood victims, including the Keluarga Malaysia Automotive Aid of up to RM1,000 for the repair of their damaged vehicles. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — The government has improved the implementation of the Keluarga Malaysia Automotive Aid by allowing flood victims to make a cash claim if their vehicles had been repaired in a workshop that is not registered with the automotive aid programme.

Applications can be done online from January 19, 2022 through the official portal https://bantuanautomotif.hasil.gov.my .

“Physical applications can be done at any Disaster Operation Control Centre (PKOB) or a nearby Inland Revenue Board branch,” said Minister of Finance Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz in a media statement.

Applicants can refer to the frequently asked questions (FAQ) on the official portal — Bantuan Banjir Keluarga Malaysia http://bantuanbanjir.com for more information.

“The government remains committed to ensuring holistic aid through Keluarga Malaysia, especially those affected by the floods, so that they can return to normal life as soon as possible,” he added.

Following the recent floods, the government announced various initiatives to help flood victims, including the Keluarga Malaysia Automotive Aid of up to RM1,000 for the repair of their damaged vehicles.

Up to now, about 20 automotive companies, with a network of 1,800 service centres nationwide, have agreed to join the automotive aid initiative. — Bernama