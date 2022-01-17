Home minister: Supporting documents needed to assist stateless Rohana Abdullah

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin views boats to be used during flood situations in Kuantan, Pahang, January 17, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUANTAN, Jan 17 — A thorough investigation will be conducted before identification documents could be given to stateless Rohana Abdullah who was abandoned as a baby by her mother who returned to Indonesia, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

He said certain supporting documents are needed to resolve the issue.

“There are documents that are required in granting a person citizenship...there are many (cases) like this in Sabah and Sarawak as well as throughout the country. These (cases) involve a relatively big number.

“I understand Rohana’s father is a citizen. Therefore, if there are documents to prove this, it would make it easier for us to grant it (identification document). This is a responsibility given to me and it will be done as best as possible.

“I also see this issue (identification documents) as one of the ministry’s agenda for this year to reduce the number of those facing such problems,” he said when asked about Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s commitment to assist Rohana through a video shared on social media yesterday.

Hamzah said this at a press conference after a working visit on East Coast flood management, here, today. The event was also attended by Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Razarudin Husain, Terengganu police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa and Pahang police chief Datuk Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf.

The media previously reported that Rohana, 22, was abandoned at age two months by her Indonesian mother, and raised for nearly 20 years by a woman, Chee Hoi Lan, now aged 83, who was a teacher at the kindergarten where her mother worked as a cleaner.

It was also reported that Rohana was forced to drop out of school as she did not have identification documents as well as suffered from anxiety due to the problems she faced.

In another matter, Hamzah said his team had ordered 50 boats of various types, at an estimated cost of RM3.05 million, which were suitable to be used during flood situations. Seven of the boats were handed over today for use in East Coast states (Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang).

He said all seven Dutch-made boats were made of durable high-density polyethene material worth RM267,000, comprising various passenger capacities.

“I was informed that the remaining boats of various sizes and types would be completed within 10 weeks,” he added. — Bernama