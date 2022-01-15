Flood situation in Sibu, Tangkak improves

File photo of Sungai Merah Fire and Rescue Dept personnel rescuing a resident of Kampung Seduan Jaya in Sibu from the flood, January 12, 2022. — Bernama pic

SIBU, Jan 15 — A relief centre (PPS) at Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Jeriah that was opened last Wednesday to accommodate 46 flood victims from five families in Kampung Seduan, was closed at 1 pm today.

The notification on the closure of the PPS was issued by the Sibu District office in a statement.

Meanwhile, Sibu Disaster Management Committee chairman Wong Hee Sieng, who is also Sibu Division Resident, told Bernama that all the victims were allowed to return home after the flood situation in the village improved.

Sibu was the first district in the state to be hit by floods last Wednesday following a few days of heavy rain.

Fire and Rescue Department Zone 4 chief Janggan Mulin, however, cautioned residents in low-lying areas and along the river to always be on the alert any possible floods as heavy rain is expected for the next 24 hours.

In JOHOR, the flood situation in Tangkak district further improved with more evacuees returning home. At 4 pm today, the number of evacuees dropped to 77 people, from 95 victims in the morning.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R.Vidyananthan said only Segamat was still affected by the floods, with three relief centres still in operation in the district.

The situation in Tangkak has returned to normal, with the last PPS in the district, at Sekolah Kebangsaan Durian Chondong, was closed at about 3 pm today after all the evacuees returned home

“However, residents near Sungai Bekok, Bekok Dam in Batu Pahat , are urged to remain vigilant as the water level in the river is still at the alert level, “ he said in a statement today.

On the weather in the state, it is reported to be sunny, including in the flood-hit districts, he added. — Bernama