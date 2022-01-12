Penang mufti calls on authorities to take immediate action over viral video of man teaching extreme Sufism

Penang Mufti Datuk Seri Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor said immediate action must be taken to prevent such misguidance from being spread in the country, as it could damage the faith of Muslims. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 12 — Penang Mufti Datuk Seri Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor has called on the religious authorities to take immediate action over a viral video of a man teaching extreme Sufism that deviates from the true teachings of Islam.

He said immediate action must be taken to prevent such misguidance from being spread in the country, as it could damage the faith of Muslims.

“The video has also mocked the Shariah and the Shariah scholars or ulamas with false allegations that the latter have so-called altered the teachings of the religion,” he said in a statement today.

He was commenting on a three-minute-53-second video that had gone viral yesterday, in which a man claimed that performing the prayer or solah was an act that “deviated” from the teachings of Islam.

Scores of netizens also left comments on the video urging the authorities to take action against the man. — Bernama