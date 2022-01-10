PM: 329 heads of household receive aid worth RM2,500 as of today

In a post on Twitter, the prime minister said the process of channelling the assistance is fully implemented by the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department through the state development offices. — Picture from Twitter/Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — A total of 329 heads of household (KIR) around Gombak and Sepang who were affected by the flood disaster recently have received the Household Goods Aid amounting to RM2,500 today, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri in a post on Twitter said the process of channelling the assistance is fully implemented by the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department through the state development offices.

“Apart from Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT), the method of distribution is via cash at the Disaster Operation Control Centre (PKOB) and from house to house.

“Today, the federal government began channelling Household Goods Aid worth RM2,500 to KIR who have received the compassionate aid (BWI) of RM1,000.

“KIR who have received BWI need not register again to receive the household aid,” he said.

The prime minister hopes the initiative would help lighten the burden of affected members of the Malaysian Family over the disaster so that the government could focus on efforts to revive the economic growth and development of the country.

Yesterday, Ismail Sabri said the various aid payment would ease the burden of flood victims among them the household goods aid of RM2,500 which would channelled starting today.

Earlier he said 53,896 or 95.7 per cent of the 56,333 KIR involved in floods had received BWI as of 1pm today.

The government had previously announced that the Malaysian Family Flood Assistance, among others, encompassed BWI of RM1,000 to each head of household compared to RM500 before this. — Bernama