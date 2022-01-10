IGP: Special Actions Unit complex to be completed in May 2024

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin with Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (2nd right) at the groundbreaking ceremony of the complex in Kuala Lumpur, January 10, 2022. — Bernama pic

SEMENYIH, Jan 10 — The construction of the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) Special Actions Unit (UTK) task force office and training centre is expected to be completed in May 2024.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the new UTK complex was to provide conducive infrastructure, especially for elite forces wearing maroon berets, as well as to raise their level of operatives preparedness to face any task.

He added that UTK has undergone an evolutionary phase in its operational functions, assets and human resource strength since its inception in 1975 and that RMP was aware of UTK’s increased responsibilities and duties.

“Hence, the leadership of RMP will continue to fight for the rights and welfare of UTK personnel, especially in terms of facilities and equipment so that the unit’s capabilities can continue to be strengthened.

“This clearly shows the government’s concern for the needs of the police force, which always emphasises the delivery of professional and quality services, including safeguarding Malaysians’ wellbeing,” he said in his speech at the groundbreaking ceremony of the complex here today.

Acryl Sani said the existence of the UTK complex, is believed to be able to further streamline the tasks of the elite team, which is always exposed to high-security risks while performing their duties.

The 10.1-hectare office and training centre, costing about RM157 million, would be equipped with an administrative office, VVIP security room, underground passage, armament warehouse, combat training and diving complex, multipurpose hall and high-technology aircraft raid training hangar.

The proposal to build a special training centre for UTK began in 1987, but the project location was finalised in 2016 and the project allocation was approved under the 11th Malaysia Plan.

Founded on 1 January 1975, UTK was the brainchild of then IGP Tun Hanif Omar. — Bernama