Covid-19: Internal control action taken at Taman Sri Pulai Perdana residences, facilities, says Johor health official

Johor state health department director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu said public facilities with the potential of spreading the infection including mosques and schools in the area have been identified and were temporarily closed for investigation and continuous case tracking. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Jan 10 ― An internal control action has been taken by the Johor Baru district Covid-19 disaster management committee at several residences and their related facilities in Taman Sri Pulai Perdana, starting today following the discovery of 47 cases linked to the Pulai Perdana Tiga cluster, Johor state health department director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu said.

He categorically denied an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) would be imposed on the entire Taman Sri Pulai Perdana as alleged in a message that went viral on social media today.

“Following the detection of active cases, investigations revealed that the infected cases were from residences that were spread across the entire housing estate.

“Therefore, internal control action will be implemented at those houses and related facilities beginning today. All positive cases have been isolated and close contacts of cases were identified to begin isolation at home,” he said in a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page tonight.

Dr Aman said public facilities with the potential of spreading the infection including mosques and schools in the area have been identified and were temporarily closed for investigation and continuous case tracking.

He also advised the public to obtain only verified information from official sources and not to viral any unverified news to avoid causing concern and confusion.

A message alleging that an EMCO would be enforced at the residential area, along with schools asking students in the area to not attend school had gone viral earlier. ― Bernama