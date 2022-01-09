Customs Dept foils attempt to smuggle cigarettes worth RM8.71m in Johor

The Royal Malaysian Customs Department of Johor foiled an attempt to smuggle in cigarettes worth RM8.71 million including taxes on December 28. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

JOHOR BARU, Jan 9 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) of Johor foiled an attempt to smuggle in cigarettes worth RM8.71 million including taxes after inspecting a container lorry, here, on December 28.

Its director, Sazali Mohamad said the seizure at Pasir Gudang port at 11.45am was the result of information received and intelligence work by the Johor JKDM Pasir Gudang Enforcement Division.

He said the inspection on a lorry by JKDM found over seven million sticks of cigarettes suspected to be imported from China.

“The smugglers’ modus operandi was by making a false and deceptive declaration that the items (in the container) were cabinets and their accessories to avoid high tax and having an import permit,” he told a news conference, here, today.

He said a 43-year-old local man working with a shipping company was also detained to assist in the investigation.

On another case, Sazali said Johor JKDM also seized 600 bottles of zam-zam mineral water which were to be smuggled out when inspecting a lorry at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB), Gelang Patah, here, on December 30.

He said the lorry, driven by a 30-year-old local man with a 21-year-old attendant on board, was believed to be on its way to Singapore with 3,000 litres of the water worth RM66,000 at 3.45pm.

“The modus operandi was by making a false declaration of the zam-zam water in the Customs form. Samples of the water were sent to the Chemistry Department on January 2 to determine its genuineness,” he added. — Bernama