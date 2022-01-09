CM: 3,633 households with hardcore poor status in Melaka

Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali speaks to reporters at Masjid Nurul Hidayah near Batu Berendam in Melaka, October 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

ALOR GAJAH, Jan 9 — There are 3,633 heads of households (KIR) in Melaka with hardcore poor status having a monthly household income of RM1,289 based on e-Kasih data as at December last year.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the situation is quite worrying as Melaka used to have zero hardcore poor in the urban and rural areas.

He said the rise of hardcore poor KIR was due to Melaka adopting the 2019 Poverty Line Income (PGK) which is a household income of RM1,289 a month and a monthly per capita income of RM337.

“The situation followed an increase in National Poverty Line Income (PGKN) for KIR now which gives a big impact to Melaka.

“Therefore, various employment and business opportunities would be created to raise the economy of KIR and get out of the hardcore poor status,” he told reporters after the ‘I Care For You’ programme at Lendu state constituency level here today.

He said apart from that, the state government with the cooperation of the state Development Office is also formulating various forms of short-term and long-term programmes to transform the approach to eradicate poverty in the state in future.

He said through this effort, he hopes Melaka would return to zero hardcore poor y 2025.

Earlier, Sulaiman said the ‘I Care for You’ programme would be extended to 28 state constituencies in the state to assist the poor, hardcore poor, the disabled, the chronically ill and disaster victims in the state including cash aid and equipment as well as health items.

He said in the programme, about 40 KIRs with poor and hardcore poor status in Lendu constituency received a cash contribution of RM500 each. — Bernama