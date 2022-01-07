Education minister: Textbooks damaged in floods to be replaced for free

Senior Education Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin says students whose textbooks were damaged in the floods would get a replacement for free. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 ― Students whose textbooks were damaged in the floods would get a replacement for free, said Senior Education Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin.

He said the ministry would ensure that efforts to replace the damaged textbooks would be done immediately to enable the teaching and learning (PdP) sessions to run smoothly and in an orderly manner.

“Based on the Ministry of Education’s (MoE) record up till today, a total of 263,662 copies of textbooks damaged due to floods involving 14,422 students nationwide.

“MoE has enough stock to replace the damaged books to enable students to follow the PdP session beginning next week,” he said in a video posted on his official Facebook page today.

He said the ministry had been receiving many inquiries regarding textbooks that were damaged as a result of the floods that hit several states recently. ― Bernama