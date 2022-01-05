Johor says number of flood victims continue to rise this morning, but weather favourable towards afternoon

Homes in Kampung Spang Loi in Segamat, Johor, inundated with floodwaters, January 4, 2022.

JOHOR BARU, Jan 5 — The number of victims affected by the floods in seven districts in Johor has continued to show an increase as of 12pm today, the state government said today.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R Vidyanathan said the number of flood victims increased to 5,486 compared to 5,399 victims at 8am earlier.

He said all the victims were placed at 80 temporary evacuation centres involving the districts of Segamat, Tangkak, Muar, Kota Tinggi, Kluang, Mersing and Batu Pahat.

“So far, Segamat still recorded the most number of victims affected at 3,817 victims followed by Tangkak (598), Mersing (470), Muar (235), Kota Tinggi (131), Kluang (124) and Batu Pahat (111).

“However, there are two temporary evacuation centres that have been reported closed, namely at Dewan Semai Bakti, Felda Moakil, Muar and Balai Raya Kampung Paya Lenga, Segamat as the situation has started to improve in those areas,” said Vidyanathan in a statement issued here.

Vidyanathan, who is also the Kahang assemblyman, said the floods also caused an increase in the number of roads cut off, with 18 routes flooded compared to 13 as of 8am.

“A total of 18 routes that were cut off involved 11 routes in Segamat, three in Kluang, and one each in Mersing, Muar, Kota Tinggi and Tangkak.

“Of this number, five routes in Segamat and one route in Mersing that were cut off were reported to have no other alternative routes,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vidyanathan said the weather conditions in all districts in the state showed a favourable recovery.

“According to the weather forecast from the District Disaster Management Committee (JKPD) secretariat, as of 8am only Pontian, Kluang, Mersing, Tangkak and Kulai are experiencing cloudy weather.

“At 12 noon today, all districts are forecast to have sunny weather and are not experiencing any rain,” he said.