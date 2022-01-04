PM says cash aid for flood victims to be fully distributed by end of the week; 70pc of affected households have received compensation so far

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Johor MB Datuk Hasni Mohammad talk to young flood victims housed at a temporary centre in Dewan Kampung Tandong in Segamat, Johor, January 4, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ALOR GAJAH, Jan 4 — Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the RM1,000 Bantuan Wang Ihsan (BWI) for households affected by the recent floods is expected to be fully disbursed before the week is over.

The prime minister said more than 70 per cent of the heads of affected households had received the compassionate aid so far.

He said the government would make sure that any assistance announced would be speedily distributed to ease the suffering of flood victims.

“I have announced various types of government incentives and assistance but delivery is more important. I am satisfied with the implementation of Bantuan Wang Ihsan.

“More than 70 per cent of flood victims have received the aid, and it is expected that before the end of this week, all those affected in the country would have been paid,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after handing over BWI to 55 heads of households who were evacuated to the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gangsa relief centre (PPS) here after Melaka was hit by floods again on Saturday.

Also present were Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali and state secretary Datuk Kamel Mohamad.

Ismail Sabri said the payment of BWI had been simplified so that the aid could be given fast to more flood victims.

“I was given to understand that here (SK Gangsa PPS), victims need not fill up any forms because their names were already registered with the centre. Previously, it would take three to six months to complete the distribution.

“Victims who did not evacuate to PPS or who moved to stay with relatives and friends need to report to the district disaster management centre chaired by the district officer,” he said

He said some district offices allowed online registration of victims to speed up the distribution of aid to them.

Ismail Sabri also said he had approved a RM8 million allocation for a flood mitigation project in Melaka.

“I have approved RM8 million for this short-term project. Once the flood waters have receded, we can begin the project immediately,” he said.

Earlier, the prime minister attended an hour-long briefing at the Melaka chief minister’s official residence on the flood situation in Melaka.

He then visited the flood victims at the relief centres at SK Gangsa and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sri Pengkalan Alor Gajah. — Bernama