MetMalaysia ends continuous heavy rain alert for Terengganu, Pahang, N. Sembilan, Melaka and Johor

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said the states are Terengganu, Pahang, Negri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — The continuous heavy rain alert issued by the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) for five states yesterday has been ended as good weather is expected in the states.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said the states are Terengganu, Pahang, Negri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor.

However, the continuous downpour alert is still in force for five districts in Sabah, namely Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluaran, Sandakan and Kudat.

The public can get the latest weather forecast at the department’s official website, myCuaca mobile app, and its official social media platforms.

They can also call the METMalaysia hotline at 1-300-22-1638 for more information. — Bernama