PM: Compassionate aid distributed to over 28,000 households as of today

Children play badminton in front of their house in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam December 29, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — A total of 28,287 heads of households affected by floods have received the government’s compassionate aid (BWI) as of noon today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob tweeted.

“For those who have yet to register or receive the aid, they are advised to contact their respective District Officers as soon as possible,” he said.

The government had recently announced the list of the Malaysian Family Flood Aid, which includes the BWI of RM1,000 to each affected head of household, compared to only RM500 previously.

The distribution of BWI has begun on Dec 27 last year, only 10 days after the unexpected massive floods that hit several states in the peninsula, including Selangor, Pahang and Negeri Sembilan.

In his New Year’s message, the prime minister also said that the BWI would benefit 45,000 household heads.

In fact, he said the number might increase once the government had identified all affected household heads including those whose families were been evacuated to relief centres. — Bernama