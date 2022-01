Irrigation and Drainage Dept: Water levels at rivers in five states remain critical

A man looks at as water levels continue to rise in Kampung Belimbing Dalam, near Durian Tunggal, Alor Gajah January 3, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Residents in five states, namely Pahang, Selangor, Johor, Negri Sembilan and Melaka are advised to always be on alert and follow the instructions given by the authorities as the rivers in these states are still at danger levels.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) in a statement today informed that in Pahang, the water levels of Sungai Serting at Padang Gudang Bridge (Bera), Paya Gintong Station (Jerantut), and Sungai Pahang in Kuala Krau (Temerloh) are at danger levels and with an upward trend.

Other rivers in the state, namely Sungai Pukin in Rompin, Chegar Perah Bridge Station (Lipis) and Sungai Luit in Kampung Subuh (Maran) though still at danger levels, showed a downward trend.

In Selangor, the water level in Sungai Langat at Bukit Changgang in Kuala Langat district was also at danger level but with a downward trend.

As for Johor, two rivers in Segamat district namely Sungai Lenik at Ladang Chaah and Sungai Segamat in Bandar Segamat are at danger levels with an upward trend, while the water level in Sungai Tangkak at Kampung Seri Makmur remained unchanged at danger level.

Meanwhile in Negeri Sembilan, Sungai Muar at Pekan Rompin, Jempol district and at Kampung Berembang, Kuala Pilah district are reported to show a declining trend although still at danger levels.

In Melaka, Sungai Melaka at Melaka Pindah (Alor Gajah) is currently at danger level but with a downward trend but at Batu Hampar (Melaka Tengah) it is reported to be on an upward trend while Sungai Kesang in Telok Rimba (Jasin) remained at danger level with no change.

Meanwhile, the Department of Minerals and Geoscience informed of additional landslides today involving seven new areas in Sabah, six in Negeri Sembilan and one in Johor.

As such, the total number of landslide incidents so far stands at 243 which have occurred at nine states including in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, Pahang, Terengganu and Sarawak.

The latest landslide occurred in Sabah at two residential areas in Kinabatangan, namely Kampung Sagaliud Seberang in Jalan Sagaliud and Kampung Warisan in Jalan Bukit Garam. Also affected were road areas in Ranau district at Jalan Bongkud, Jalan Stadium, Jalan Tambunan-Ranau and Jalan Timbau-Melinsau, Ranau and Jalan Nangoh Paitan (Kanibongan).

In Negri Sembilan, the landslides had also affected three road areas at Jalan Seremban-Port Dickson, Jalan Karak–Tampin, and Jalan Talang Ulu, Kg. Lubuk Kadam, Tanjung Ipoh and three housing areas at Taman Desa Permai (Tampin), Kampung Jeram (Tampin) and Gemas.

In Johor a landslide was reported to have occurred today at Taman Bukit Pelali in Pengerang district. — Bernama