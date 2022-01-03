Devastating Kuala Langat floods of December 17 giving Kampung Sungai Nangka residents sleepless nights

Several areas in the Kuala Langat district are flooded following continuous rain December 19, 2021. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

BANTING, Jan 3 — Each time it rains, residents of Kampung Sungai Nangka in Kuala Langat near here become restless and find it difficult to sleep after their village was inundated in the December 17 floods.

Yesterday, the nightmare returned to haunt Azlina Jamhari, 43, when the housewife and six family members had to be evacuated to the Balai Raya Majlis Pengurusan Komuniti Kampung (MPKK) Kampung Banting relief centre (PPS) after her home was flooded again.

The PPS was opened at 9pm yesterday.

Azlina decided to evacuate on the instruction of the Fire and Rescue Department and the Civil Defence Force (APM).

“My area used to be among the last to be flooded. Even if it was flooded, the water would only be ankle deep. But recalling what we had to endure on December 17 when the water rose quickly, we decided to evacuate.

“I did not suffer serious losses and many of my important stuff had been placed on higher ground. But nowadays, thunder and lightning as well as continuous rain like the past two days give me sleepless nights,” she told Bernama at the Balai Raya MPKK Kampung Banting PPS today.

Another victim, Siti Nur Shuhada Ariffin, 35, said she wasted no time in convincing her mother Aziah Awang Kechik, 68, to move out on seeing water entering their house in Telok Panglima Garang on her return from work.

“Actually, I was reluctant to move because my mother was unwell, but we were worried something untoward might happen. So, I decided to evacuate and this is my first experience at a PPS.

“Thank God, I have been informed by my neighbours that flood waters in my house have receded but in several areas there are still pockets of stagnant water. We are not allowed to return home yet because it is still raining,” she said.

Meanwhile, MPKK Kampung Banting chairman Azhar Borham, 61, said he was instructed by the district officer to open the PPS for 15 individuals from six families after their homes in Kampung Sungai Nangka were flooded.

He said the district office had asked him to be on the alert until January 9 in case further evacuations are needed.

A Bernama check showed that the water level in Kampung Sungai Nangka reached 0.6 metre in several homes last night but has since subsided. — Bernama