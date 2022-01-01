SDMC extends appreciation to all for enabling Sarawak to reach NRP Phase Four thresholds

SDMC extended its appreciation to all for enabling Sarawak to meet the thresholds set for moving into Phase 4 of the National Recovery Plan come January 3. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Jan 1 — The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) yesterday extended its appreciation to all for enabling Sarawak to meet the thresholds set for moving into Phase 4 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) come January 3.

In its daily update yesterday, it recorded its thanks in light of Putrajaya’s announcement earlier yesterday that Sarawak and Kelantan would move into Phase 4 come Monday.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, in a statement, announced that Sarawak and Kelantan will move to Phase 4 and said that the decision was made after taking into account the current risk assessment carried out by the Ministry of Health and National Security Council.

“With such transition for the two states, it means all the states in Malaysia have entered Phase 4 of the NRP,” he said.

Under Phase 4, public and private sector workplaces are allowed to operate at 100 per cent capacity and face-to-face meetings and interviews are allowed with physical distancing.

Formal ceremonies are also allowed, with 50 per cent capacity and physical distancing.

The negative list includes entertainment activities in nightclubs or pubs, overseas tourism activities involving foreign tourists entering Malaysia, sports and recreational activities performed exceeding the prescribed capacity, as well as any activity that could cause crowds to be unable to practice physical distancing. — Borneo Post Online