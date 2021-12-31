Govt to continue with current electricity tariff effective from Jan 1

The current tariff will continue until further notice, Tenaga Nasional Berhad confirms. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — The government will continue with the current parameters of the Incentive-Based Regulation (IBR) for the “regulatory period 2 extension,” and stick to the current electricity tariff schedule, effective from Jan 1, 2022 until further notice.

It has also decided to continue with the implementation of the Imbalance Cost Pass-Through (ICPT) mechanism and maintain an ICPT rebate of 2.00 sen/kWh currently implemented on all customers, including domestic customers with monthly consumption of 300 kWh and below, effective from Jan 1, 2022, until further notice, Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia.

“TNB also wishes to inform that the impact of ICPT implementation, based on the Regulatory Implementation Guidelines (RIGs), is neutral on TNB and will not have any effect on its business operations and financial position,” it said.

Further details on the ICPT implementation can be obtained at the Energy Commission website: http://www.st.gov.my/

Electricity customers also can estimate future ICPT impact using the ICPT Calculator available at www.myelectricitybill.my. — Bernama