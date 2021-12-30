SUPP Women: Party president’s appointment as Sarawak DCM reinforces state Cabinet’s multiracialism

SUPP Women chief Kho Teck Wan said the appointment was in recognition of what Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian had done for Sarawak and the contribution of the Chinese community in the state. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Dec 30 — Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Women chief Kho Teck Wan today said the wing welcomed the appointment of party president Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian as the state’s third deputy chief minister, as announced by Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg this afternoon.

She said it was in recognition of what Dr Sim had done for Sarawak and the contribution of the Chinese community in the state.

She said Dr Sim also led the party to win 13 seats in last week’s 12th state election.

“I think the Chinese community is happy to see the return of a Chinese deputy chief minister, and it shows that we have multiracial representatives in the state Cabinet,” Kho said when asked for her response to Dr Sim’s appointment.

Dr Sim also holds the state public health, local government and housing portfolio.

The last SUPP president to be appointed deputy chief minister was Tan Sri Dr George Chan from 1996 to 2011.

Meanwhile, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy Youth chief Fazzruddin Abdul Rahman said he believes that the new Cabinet line-up will allow the GPS government to fulfil its election manifesto promises.

Fazzruddin, who is also Tupong state assemblyman, said the line-up will ensure the smooth implementation of the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy, or PCDS, until 2030 to revive the economy as well as guarantee the future of the state.

“I am also confident that with a competent Cabinet line-up, it will also be able to continue more than 100 initiatives that have been implemented under the state government led by the chief minister in the previous term.

“This is in terms of demanding and protecting the rights of Sarawak under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the Federal Constitution; ensure continuous development in all parts of the state, especially in rural areas and deliver basic infrastructure for all citizens,” he added.