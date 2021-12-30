Perak clerk loses RM50,000 in Macau scam

Hilir Perak police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said the 36-year-old woman received a call at about 3.45pm from a man known as ‘James’ who accused the victim of having a credit card applied at a bank branch in Bandar Baru Klang. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Dec 30 — A clerk lost about RM50,000 after falling victim to an online Macau scam syndicate by a suspect masquerading as a bank officer on Monday.

Hilir Perak police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said the 36-year-old woman received a call at about 3.45pm from a man known as “James” who accused the victim of having a credit card applied at a bank branch in Bandar Baru Klang.

“The complainant was told she had made three transactions with an overall total of RM15,596 but the victim told the suspect she did not make any credit card application with the bank concerned.

“The suspect said he would assist the victim to lodge a police report with Bank Negara that an individual had used the details of the complainant to open an account in the bank.

“After that, the complainant was told to furnish her personal information as well as her bank account details for reference of Bank Negara,” he said in a statement here today.

He said later, the complainant received a short message service from the bank stating that the complainant had made online transfers from her account to another bank account under another name in 15 transactions amounting to RM50,000.

He said the victim lodged a police report at the Hutan Melintang police station and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama