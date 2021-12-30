Landslide: Taman Sri Gombak residents urge authorities to take immediate action

A Bernama check found that, apart from the badly-hit area on Jalan 7/3, which has been covered with canvas sheets, there were also small-scale landslides in the nearby area, namely on Jalan 7/4, which was only cordoned off with tape. — Picture from Twitter/Bernama TV

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Residents of Taman Sri Gombak, here, that was hit by a landslide on December 18, have urged the authorities to take immediate action to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

A Bernama check found that, apart from the badly-hit area on Jalan 7/3, which has been covered with canvas sheets, there were also small-scale landslides in the nearby area, namely on Jalan 7/4, which was only cordoned off with tape.

S. Suresh Rao, 44, who expressed worry about his family’s safety, told Bernama that this was the second time such an incident had occurred.

In fact, he said the residents had brought the issue up with the relevant authorities several times, but no effective action had been taken so far.

“The landslide that occurred on December 18 had caused several trees to be uprooted and brought down mud from the hillslope that nearly hit my house.

“I lodged a report last month (November) after detecting early signs of slope failure in the area but no action was taken,” said Suresh who decided to stay at a rented house as he was still traumatised by the incident.

Another resident, who wanted to be known only as Wan Harliyah, 50, said the recent landslide had left many residents to live in fear, especially during this rainy season.

“Most of the residents here are senior citizens and if a similar incident happens again, how do they want to save themselves? Do we have to wait until there is a casualty for the authorities to take appropriate action,” she said. — Bernama