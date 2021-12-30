Johor Pakatan welcomes Muda’s registration, hopes can work together

Johor PH said it welcomed the registration of Muda as a political party. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Dec 30 — Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) said it was ready to work with the Malaysia United Democratic Alliance (Muda) that was now officially registered as a political party.

In a statement, Johor PH said it welcomed the registration of Muda as a political party.

“Johor PH is prepared to discuss and to openly work with all parties, including Muda, in shaping a more progressive form of politics to develop the state.

“This includes Johor PH pioneering in any form of political cooperation for the common good which aims to offer the best alternative for the people of Johor,” it said.

The statement was jointly issued by Johor Opposition Leader and state PH chief Aminolhuda Hassan, who is also the state’s Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chapter chief, and his PKR and DAP counterparts Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh and Liew Chin Tong, respectively.

Separately, the state Opposition coalition reminded the government that all its energy, resources and efforts should still be directed to assist those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, especially with the emergence of the new Omicron variant.

“This also has a direct impact on the people’s economy,” read the statement.

With the severe floods that hit several states, Johor PH said that the Johor government also needs to show its solidarity by assisting those affected by the disaster.

“At the same time, the Johor government also needs to increase its level of readiness to ensure that the state is always prepared to face any possible unforeseen floods,” read the statement.

Yesterday, during an online press conference, Muda pro tem president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the alliance has officially been registered as a political party.

The Muar MP said Muda was notified of its registration via an email and official letter on December 23, but only made the announcement yesterday as the party had been occupied with flood relief efforts.

“We did not want the flood crisis to be drowned with news of politics, that is on Muda’s registration. That is why we took the stand and decided to focus first, as we were all over Malaysia for the flood mission and to lighten the burden of the rakyat, and only a week after did we announce this good news,” added Syed Saddiq.