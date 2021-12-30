Heavy rainfall: MetMalaysia issues red alert for 11 districts in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang

A woman walks in the rain in Rantau Panjang, Kelantan, December 29 2021. Yesterday, the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre issued an early flood forecast for Kelantan and Terengganu starting today while the floods are expected to start in Pahang and Johor on January 1. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a red alert or dangerous level of continuous heavy rain warning across 11 districts in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang until tomorrow.

The red alert issued at 3.50am today involved the districts of Jeli, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang in Kelantan; Kemaman, Besut, Dungun and Hulu Terengganu in Terengganu; and Kuantan, Jerantut, Maran and Pekan in Pahang.

An orange alert or severe level of continuous heavy rain was also issued for Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh in Kelantan, as well as Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Kuala Terengganu and Marang in Terengganu.

The same alert was also issued for Cameron Highlands, Bera, Lipis, Temerloh and Rompin in Pahang.

Meanwhile, MetMalaysia is also forecasting continuous rain over the states of Perlis and Johor; Hulu Perak (Perak); Raub and Bentong (Pahang); and Kubang Pasu, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Pendang, Sik and Baling in Kedah until Saturday.

Continuous rain is also expected to occur over the states of Sabah: West Coast (Ranau), Tawau (Lahad Datu), Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat until Sunday.

In a separate statement, MetMalaysia director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah said the monsoon surge which is expected to persist until January 3 would also cause the states of Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negri Sembilan and Melaka to experience thunderstorms in the evening and night.

“Strong winds and rough seas in the east coast waters of the peninsula, east Johor, as well as in the waters of Sabah and Sarawak are expected to also persist until January 2,” he said.

Yesterday, the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) issued an early flood forecast for Kelantan and Terengganu starting today while the floods are expected to start in Pahang and Johor on January 1. — Bernama