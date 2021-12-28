Monsoonal surge: Sandakan, Kinabatangan Civil Defence Force say increasing monitoring, preparedness

Kota Kinabalu town in Sabah at dusk, December 23, 2021. Sandakan and Kinabatangan have been experiencing cloudy weather and occasional rain since yesterday, while the water level is still below the alert level. — Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, Dec 28 — The Civil Defence Force (APM) has increased its monitoring activities and preparedness in flood-prone areas, namely Gum-Gum in Sandakan and Lamag in Kinabatangan, in light of the monsoonal surge.

Sandakan APM officer Captain Abdullah Sabaruddin said APM, together with the Sandakan District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) had activated the Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) last Saturday.

He added that they have also received cooperation from the local authorities and the management of Dewan Masyarakat Gum-Gum and mosques in the area to be used as relief centres if needed.

“Gum-Gum, situated about 20 kilometres away from here, and its surrounding areas are at risk of flooding. However, we still conduct monitoring activities in all areas in the district up to remote areas such as Kampung Memanjang (about a one-hour drive from Sandakan town),” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Kinabatangan APM officer Captain Ahmad Roslan Mohd Kamel said the Kinabatangan PKOB had been activated earlier on December 20, as the district has many low-lying areas.

He said several areas in Lamag, namely Kampung Sungai Lokan and Kampung Pengkalan Bukit Garam; as well as Kampung Suan Lamba; Kampung Dagat; Kampung Litang and Kampung Tidung in Sukau, have been identified as flood-prone areas.

“Since early this month, the Kinabatangan APM together with the Fire and Rescue Department have been monitoring these flood-prone areas every day and we have also mobilised efforts for the preparation of relief centres and basic necessities.

“In addition, the Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) has been instructed to list down the profile of villages and additional assets such as boats,” he said.

Ahmad Roslan said JPBD also collaborated with the Information Department to disseminate information on weather and safety to the public.

Sandakan and Kinabatangan have been experiencing cloudy weather and occasional rain since yesterday, while the water level is still below the alert level. — Bernama