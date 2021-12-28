Johor MB mulls roping in state’s youth volunteer group for flood relief

Datuk Hasni Mohammad (right) and Johor deputy state secretary On Jabbar with the contributions collected at the Johor Malaysia Games secretariat office in East Ledang, Iskandar Puteri. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Dec 28 — In an effort to better prepare for the monsoon season, the Johor government is considering placing the Southern Volunteers, a youth volunteer organisation, under its state disaster management committee.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said that the 20,000-strong Southern Volunteers could play an integral role when it comes to flood management in the state.

He said efforts by the youth volunteers should not only focus on flood preparation, but also cover the areas of post flood management that is just as important.

“The Southern Volunteers should be put under the state disaster management committee as part of our preparation in facing the floods in Johor.

“Such efforts will see the youths assisting other government agencies such as the police, the Fire and Rescue Department and Civil Defence Force in aiding the affected communities,” said Hasni.

He said this after receiving more than RM400,000 in flood aid contributions by various corporations for the Southern Volunteers at the Johor Malaysia Games (Sukma) secretariat office in East Ledang here today.

Hasni has consistently placed importance on the need for early flood preparations in the state.

Last Friday, the Benut assemblyman was reported as saying that there should be no compromise or delays when it comes to rescue efforts and aiding flood victims because the lives and safety of the people are a priority.

Meanwhile, Johor deputy state secretary On Jabbar said he welcomes the plan to include the Southern Volunteers as part of the state’s frontline agencies for flood management.

He said that the Southern Volunteers will be put on standby to assist the state government in preparing for floods in Johor.

“We are also following the weather reports closely as the state was expected to be hit with bad weather within the next few days,” said On, who is also the Southern Volunteers Flood Relief Mission Contingent chief.