In Pahang, cops probe SOP breach at celebrity’s wedding in Genting Highlands villa

Bentong district police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said police received a report yesterday regarding a 41-second-video on the wedding ceremony held at a villa in Genting Highland, near here, which was uploaded on Facebook. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUANTAN, Dec 28 — Police have opened an investigation paper on the violation of standard operating procedures (SOP) during the wedding of a popular celebrity couple recently.

Bentong district police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said police received a report yesterday regarding a 41-second-video on the wedding ceremony held at a villa in Genting Highland, near here, which was uploaded on Facebook.

The preliminary investigation found that the ceremony was held at about 8.30pm on December 15 and there were guests who did not wear face masks and failed to observe physical distancing, thus violating the SOP of Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan.

“Police will track down and identify all individuals present during the ceremony to assist the investigation under Regulation 17 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Area) Regulations 2021,” he said in a statement today.

In the meantime, Zaiham advised the public to refrain from making any speculation regarding the incident and continue to adhere to the SOP stipulated by the National Security Council (MKN). — Bernama