Johor Bahru court registrar attacked by detainee

JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 25 — A Johor Bahru female court registrar faced a scary moment when she was attacked by a detainee this morning.

Johor Baru South district deputy police chief, Supt Lim Jit Huey said the incident occurred at 11.20 am during the remand order application process in the court when suddenly, the detainee attacked the court registrar.

“The situation, however, was brought under control by the policemen on duty and the victim was not injured in the incident,” he said in a statement.

Lim said the incident was being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code, which provided for a jail sentence of up to two years and a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or both. — Bernama