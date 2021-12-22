Trio sworn in as senators at Dewan Negara today

Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Rais Yatim poses for a picture with members of the senate October 26, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Three senators took oath of office before Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim today.

They are PAS Women’s chief Nuridah Mohd Salleh, Sabah Umno Wanita Information chief Noraini Idris and Berjaya Corporation Berhad executive director Datuk Seri Zurainah Musa.

Nuridah has been re-elected for the senatorship by the Terengganu State Legislative Assembly for another term, from Nov 29, 2021 to Nov 28, 2024, while Noraini and Zurainah are new appointments by the Sabah State Assembly and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, respectively.

Noraini’s appointment took effect on Dec 10, 2021 until Dec 9, 2024, while Zurainah’s appointment is effective today until Dec 21, 2024.

The three women were sworn-in as senators at a ceremony held in Dewan Negara here. — Bernama