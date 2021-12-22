State govt may relocate residents of Changkat Jong due to frequent flooding, says Perak MB

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said he would discuss with the district office to identify suitable areas as a new settlement for the residents. — Picture by Farhan Najib

LENGGONG, Dec 22 — The state government is considering the need to relocate the residents of Kampung Batu 7 ½ Changkat Jong in Hilir Perak due to frequent flooding.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said he would discuss with the district office to identify suitable areas as a new settlement for the residents.

“The state government will take heed and discuss with the district office. If the floods are so frequent that they lose millions of ringgit in property every year, the government can consider relocating them.

“If we want to move them, we must have a site and likely to a place where there are facilities to find a living (sustenance),” he said in a press conference after officiating the 37th annual general meeting of Risda Lenggong Bhd Smallholders Cooperative at Dewan Kemas here today.

Saarani said the state government had previously relocated families or individuals from 20 houses of the Kampung Labit Hardcore Poor Housing Programme (PPRT), Lenggong on the banks of Perak River to higher ground after their areas were hit by floods in 2014.

In the flooding at Changkat Jong area in Hilir Perak, a total of 263 victims were placed in two temporary relief centres (PPS) in Hilir Perak district with 111 victims at PPS Dewan Bandaran Teluk Intan and another 152 at PPS Dewan Sekolah Menengah Abdul Rahman Talib.

A previous survey by Bernama found that the residents in the village complained that they were often hit by floods and moved to PPS every year.

Meanwhile, Saarani asked residents in Hulu Perak, Kinta, Selama and Kerian areas to be prepared for evacuation, following the Malaysian Meteorological Department’s warning on the possibility of a North-east Monsoon wind hitting Perak, Kedah, Penang on December 26.

He said all district offices were instructed to be prepared with sufficient assets and not to allow staff to take leave in case flooding arises.

“I also cancelled my visit to Dubai Expo because I am worried about repeat floods,” he said. — Bernama