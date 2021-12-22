PM: Power supply will be restored quickly after floods recede

A woman is seen wading through the floods in Taman Sri Muda Section 25 Shah Alam, December 22, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has given an assurance that electricity supply to flood-hit areas will be restored as soon as possible once the flood waters have receded.

In a post on his official Twitter account today, Ismail Sabri said Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) had to temporarily cut the power supply to more than 350 areas in the Klang Valley because of floods which struck on Saturday.

“On the factor of public safety, TNB was forced to temporarily disconnect the supply because the water level is still at the danger mark, and short circuits can happen and spark fires,” he said.

He said as some areas were still submerged in water, TNB had to postpone the restoration of power supply to avoid any untoward incidents.

The prime minister has also directed all agencies involved in flood disaster management to be prepared for any eventuality.

Ismail Sabri advised people in Pahang, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Johor, Sabah and Sarawak to take the necessary measures to ensure their personal safety and that of their families following forecasts of inclement weather in their states.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) at 3.20pm today issued a warning of thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong winds in Bentong, Temerloh, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Kuantan, Pahang; Selangor (Kuala Selangor, Gombak and Hulu Langat); Jelebu, Negri Sembilan and Johor (Tangkak, Muar, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai and Kota Tinggi).

The same warning was also issued for several areas in Sarawak, namely Sri Aman, Betong, Pakan, Julau, Meradong, Sibu, Song, Kapit, Belaga, Tatau, Sebauh and Marudi, while in Sabah it involves Lahad Datu and Kinabatangan. — Bernama