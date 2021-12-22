Nadma: Floodwaters recede in Taman Sri Muda despite heavy rain early this morning

According to the National Disaster Management Agency, floodwaters in Taman Sri Muda has receded even though it rained at 4am. ― Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Dec 22 ― The process of pumping out the floodwaters in Taman Sri Muda, Section 25 here is still running smoothly despite the heavy downpour around Shah Alam early this morning.

“The water has receded even though it rained at 4am,” National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) director-general Datuk Aminuddin Hassim told Bernama when contacted today.

He said this when asked to comment on the development of the process of pumping out the floodwaters in the area which began early yesterday.

Yesterday, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Special Functions) Datuk Abd Latiff Ahmad said that over 80 per cent of floodwaters in Taman Sri Muda had been pumped out into Sungai Klang.

“If 80 per cent could be drained out in 17 hours, logically, the remaining 20 per cent can be cleared by tomorrow morning if it doesn't rain,” he said. ― Bernama