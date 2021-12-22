In Perak, man pleads not guilty to unlawful possession of imitation firearms, offensive weapons and prohibited publications

Leong Yew Chen, 35, was charged in two courts in Ipoh on charges for possession of imitation firearms, offensive weapons, police items and prohibited publications containing elements of Communist ideology, December 22, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 22 — A man was charged in two courts here today on charges for possession of imitation firearms, offensive weapons, police items and prohibited publications containing elements of Communist ideology.

Leong Yew Chen, 35, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

In the Sessions Court, before judge Norashima Khalid, the man pleaded not guilty to two charges, one of which was for unlawful possession of two rounds of live ammunition, which is an offence under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971.

He faced an imprisonment for up to 14 years and with whipping of not less than six strokes, if found guilty.

The second charge was made under Section 7(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 for possession of two knuckle dusters, which are listed as scheduled weapons.

The offence provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years and whipping, if found guilty.

The offences were allegedly committed at No. 24, Jalan Margosa, Pasir Puteh here at 1.45pm, last December 10.

In the other court, before Magistrate Noor Azreen Liana Mohd Darus, Leong was charged under Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960 with possession of eight imitation rifles and four imitation pistols.

The law provides an imprisonment for up to one year or a fine not exceeding RM5,000, or both if convicted.

He was also charged with unlawful possession of a pair of handcuffs and three pieces of bulletproof vests, which are articles supplied to police officers, which is an offence under Section 89 of the Police Act 1967, which provides a maximum fine of RM500 or imprisonment for up to six months or both, if convicted.

In the same court, Leong was also charged with possessing 14 printed materials, which are banned publications under Section 7 (1) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 as they contained elements of Communist ideology.

All the offences were allegedly committed at the same place and time.

Leong was not allowed bail and both courts set January 21 for mention pending a psychiatric report on Leong, who has a history of mental illness.

The prosecution was represented by deputy public prosecutors Fatimah Hannah Abd Wahab, Nor Syahirah Azahar and Sufi Aiman Azmi, while Leong was represented by lawyer Amrick Singh Sandu. — Bernama