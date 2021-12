A man is seen cleaning up his home as floodwaters recede in Puchong December 21, 2021. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the state government will provide a RM10,000 one-off payment for the families of those who died in the floods that swept the state last weekend.

In a press conference today, Amirudin also announced RM1,000 in assistance and a one-month water bill waiver for all households affected by the severe floods.

Earlier, the MB also confirmed that 17 people have been found dead from the floods in the state so far.

