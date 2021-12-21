Police confirm nine people found drowned in Shah Alam floods as at midnight

Baharudin said the death toll stood at nine as at midnight. — Picture via Twitter

PETALING JAYA, Dec 21 — Nine people have been found to have perished in the floods that struck Shah Alam and its outskirts following torrential rain since last Friday so far.

In a media statement issued late last night, Shah Alam police chief Assistant Commissioner Baharudin Mat Taib said the death toll stood at nine as at midnight.

Three of those who died were women and the remaining six were men. Four of the deceased could not be identified so far.

The first two victims were found on December 19 and seven found on December 20.

The first fatality was an Indian national who was reported found at about 4.15pm near the Kemuning Utama, Seksyen 33 traffic lights.

Some four hours later, the second victim was discovered at 8.03pm near the main road heading towards Alam Idaman condominium in Seksyen 22.

The third victim, an unidentified man, was discovered roughly 39 minutes past midnight at the Sri Muda township in Seksyen 25 on December 20.

At 5.17am, the fourth victim, an unidentified woman, was found within the residential area of Persiaran Budiman in Seksyen 23.

At 8am yesterday, another unidentified man was discovered within the Seksyen 25 Disaster ‘Subtek’ (designated search zone). He was the fifth flood victim.

At 9.39am, the sixth victim was discovered inside a drain under the Elite Highway in front of the Management & Science University located in Seksyen 13. His identity is currently unknown.

At 4pm, the seventh and eighth victims were discovered inside a terrace house in Seksyen 25, one of the areas worst-hit by floods. They were both women.

The ninth victim was a Malaysian man who was discovered within the Seksyen 25 Disaster ‘Subtek’ at 7.40pm yesterday.

Baharudin advised all members of the public to be prepared for any possibility of recurring floods.

Any information relating to the discovery of a corpse or flood assistance should be directed to the Shah Alam police headquarters at 03-55202000 or 03-55202022.

The central states across peninsular Malaysia have been hit by torrential rain over the past few days that caused rivers to overflow their banks and flood several areas.

A total of 41,418 victims affected by the floods in eight states have been evacuated to 405 temporary relief centres as of noon today, said the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

The states are Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Selangor and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, involving 8,384 families, said Nadma in a statement yesterday.