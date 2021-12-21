Johor MMEA on the hunt for 12 tanker crew after RM4.86m diesel robbery

The MT Ocean Pride tanker that was recently robbed of 1.8 million litres of diesel worth RM4.86 million is pictured in the waters near Johor December 21, 2021. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA)

JOHOR BARU, Dec 21 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is on the lookout for 12 male suspects, who were part of an Indonesian cargo ship’s crew, after they were suspected of stealing 1.8 million litres of diesel worth RM4.86 million recently.

The robbery occurred on October 5 in the waters off Johor’s Kota Tinggi.

Johor MMEA director First Maritime Admiral Nurul Hizam Zakaria said the agency received a red notice from the International Police (Interpol) regarding the robbery that occurred on board the MT Ocean Pride ship.

He said those wanted were the MT Ocean Pride tanker crew who were said to have siphoned off a large amount of diesel oil, before fleeing and leaving the ship in the waters off Tanjung Siang in Kota Tinggi near here.

“Those wanted in connection with the incident are Haryadi Tri Tomi with passport number B9706316, Mangalik Despiandri (C7309394), Nordiansyah Muhammat (C1366351), Pasaribu Suherri Nanda (C2081744), Pinem Jendri (C6787829) and Prasetyo Agung (C7021189).

“MMEA are also keen to look for Saputra Pandu Prasetya (C7573439), Siddiq Muhammad (C7309737), Silaban Rusman (B5670491), Syahputra Haloho Maraek (C7307752), Tarigan Harry Pranata (C7308182) and Yusran (C3899964).

“The suspects are to assist in the investigation of the MT Ocean Pride tanker robbery case which is being probed under Section 380m and Section 34 of the Penal Code (Act 574),” said Nurul Hizam in a statement issued here today.

Nurul Hizam said that any individuals or groups who has information or knows the whereabouts of those wanted individuals are asked to contact Commander (M) Mohd Affandi Ismall of the Maritime Criminal Investigation Division, MMEA headquarters, Putrajaya at 03-89957935.

They can also contact Lieutenant (M) Mohd Feerdaus Daud (investigating officer) at 07-8916595 and the Maritime Crime Investigation Division of the Johor MMEA headquarters or to the nearest Malaysian Maritime office.

On October 5, the MT Ocean Pride, registered in the Cook Islands, was on a voyage from Singapore to Dili in East Timor with 12 Indonesian crew members in board.

At 1pm, MMEA received a report regarding the ship involved which was suspected of being robbed at a position 23.6 nautical miles east of Tanjung Siang in Johor.

An inspection by MMEA assets at the location found that the ship was left without a crew and an estimated 1,800,305 litres of diesel equivalent to RM4.86 million was missing and believed to have been stolen.