Floods: Terengganu recovers; increase in Pahang and N. Sembilan evacuees

A view of Linggi town in Negri Sembilan inundated with mud and water from the floods on Friday, December 20, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The flood situation in several states has been reported to be improving as of noon today, with the number of victims housed at relief centres (PPS) on the decline.

In fact, the flood situation in Terengganu has fully recovered after the three PPS in Kemaman were closed in stages from 9am.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said the last PPS, namely at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Lembah Jabor was closed at noon.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Meteorological Department director Rosli Zakaria said the good weather throughout the state was expected to last for another week.

In Kelantan, the number of PPS dropped to 28 which housed 3,667 victims from 1,101 families.

State Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Management and Operation officer Zainuddin Hussin said 13 PPS were currently operating in the Kuala Krai district; Pasir Mas (11); and two each in Gua Musang and Tanah Merah.

The official eBanjir Kelantan portal reported that only Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas recorded a danger level with a reading of 9.76 metres (m).

In Perak, a spokesman for the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said a total of 263 flood victims were currently taking shelter at two PPS in the Hilir Perak district.

He said the flood victims from Kampung Kuala Slim in the Muallim district which were housed at the PPS in SK Kuala Slim have been allowed to return home after the floodwaters receded this morning.

He added that Sungai Bidor in Hilir Perak was reported to be above the danger level, with a reading of 3.80m this morning.

In Melaka, the number of flood evacuees dropped to 254 victims from 60 families, from a total of 464 people reported this morning.

Melaka Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin said three PPS in the Melaka Tengah district, namely at the Balai Raya Kampung Tanah Merah, SK Krubong and SK Taman Merdeka were closed at around noon today.

Meanwhile, a different situation was reported in PAHANG as the number of flood evacuees rose to 39,806 people from 10,779 families who are currently placed at 280 PPS in nine districts, namely Bentong, Raub, Lipis, Jerantut, Temerloh, Bera, Maran, Kuantan and Pekan.

According to the East Coast Expressway Facebook page, the route at KM76-KM126 Karak-Temerloh was still closed to traffic in both directions, while KM112.2-KM111.2 and KM113 Lanchang-Temerloh were still inundated by floodwaters.

In Negri Sembilan, State APM director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Syukri Madnor said the flood victims in the Jelebu, Port Dickson and Seremban districts had risen to 765 people from 188 families.

“So far, six PPS are still operating, namely four in Jelebu and once each in Port Dickson and Seremban,” he said in a statement.

In Selangor, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage reported that the Sungai Selangor was still at the danger level but in a downward trend with a reading of 3.71m in Kampung Asahan and 8.23m in Rantau Panjang. — Bernama