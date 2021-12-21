Elite Expressway crash: Trailer driver charged with reckless driving

Mohd Rafi Jaafar, 37, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out to him.

SHAH ALAM, Dec 21 — A trailer lorry driver was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with 10 counts of driving in a reckless or dangerous manner that resulted in the death of 10 individuals along the Elite Expressway, last Saturday.

Mohd Rafi Jaafar, 37, however, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out to him separately by a court interpreter before Magistrate Nur Faizah Abdul Sani.

He was charged with driving a trailer lorry in a dangerous manner to the extent of causing the death of Norul Naziah Buyong, 37; Mohd Razarul Amin Abdul Razak, 17; Razatul Aliah Abdul Razak, 16; Puteri Hidayah Abdul Razak, 12; Mohd Aizat Syazwan Abdul Razak, 10; Mohd Rokaizat Rezky Abdul Razak, nine; Mohd Hidayat Hakimie Abdul Razak, seven; Puteri Nur Ain Syalwana Abdul Razak, three; Muhammad Raid Fathi Abd Razak,10 months and Mohamad Rahimi Rolex, 27.

Mohd Rafi was alleged to have committed the offence at KM8.3 of the Elite Expressway, Shah Alam-bound, in Subang Jaya, Petaling at 12.02 am on Dec 18.

The charges were framed under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which carries a a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine not exceeding RM20,000, upon conviction. — Bernama