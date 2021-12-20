Selangor floods claim first death: Man found drowned in Shah Alam

A man uses a boat to rescue people stranded by massive floods in Shah Alam December 19, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Dec 20 — The weekend floods in Selangor has claimed its first fatality.

A man was found drowned in Shah Alam, following continuous heavy downpours that inundated several places in the state since last week.

Shah Alam police chief Assistant Commissioner Baharudin Mat Taib said the deceased is a local.

His body was discovered by members of the public near the Alam Idaman condominium in Seksyen 22, Shah Alam after water levels began receding around 7.50pm yesterday.

“Immediately after being notified of an emergency call involving a body of a man in his 30s, personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene.

“The deceased is believed to have drown,” Baharudin said late last night.

Initial investigations showed the unidentified man was a resident of the nearby Residensi Hijauan condominium — located some 350 metres away.

Baharudin said the case has been classified as sudden death.

The central states across peninsular Malaysia have been hit by extremely heavy and persistent rains over the past few days that have caused rivers to overflow their banks and flood several areas.

Torrential rain caused flooding, displaced over 32,000 people and closed roads in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Selangor, Perak and Kuala Lumpur since last Friday.