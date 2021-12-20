Insurers to help Malaysia’s flood victims by speeding up insurance claims process; list 24-hour hotlines

Residents in the Chow Kit area clean up after floodwaters recede in Kuala Lumpur December 19, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Insurance providers in Malaysia are ready to help speed up the process for flood victims with flood insurance to claim payment for losses suffered, and also reminded others unaffected by floods to make sure their properties are insured against floods.

In a joint statement released today, Persatuan Insurans Am Malaysia (PIAM) and Malaysian Takaful Association (MTA) both gave an assurance that insurance and takaful companies will expedite the claims process for policy holders who are insured against flood damages.

They added “special considerations” will be given on a case by case basis.

“Policy / certificate holders are advised to contact their insurers or takaful operators for further advice as the scope of cover, terms and conditions including relief measures accorded by one insurer or takaful operator may differ with another,” the two associations said.

PIAM and MTA also provided a guide for customers to help enable a quicker claims process.

“In the unfortunate incident of suffering a flood loss, kindly refer to the checklist below to ensure that your insurer / takaful operator could assist to provide for an expedited claims process:

“Step 1: Check to ensure that your policy / certificate is extended to cover flood;

Step 2: Notify your agent /intermediary with details of the loss;

Step 3: Provide complete information including all relevant supporting documentation to your insurer takaful operator including photograph if any;

Step 4: Depending on the severity of loss, your insurer / takaful operator may appoint an independent loss adjuster to assist you in filing your claim,” the statement said.

Urging the public to be extra careful amid the current rainy season, the two associations also advised the public to “remain vigilant, avoid taking unnecessary risks and to protect lives, assets and properties”.

As flood coverage is optional under standard insurance policies against fire and for motor vehicles, the two associations advised all their customers to review their policy coverage to ensure their properties are insured against flood, and to contact their agent or insurers or takaful operators for further advice if necessary.

“PIAM and MTA would like to remind policy/ certificate holders who are not impacted by these unfortunate flood events to take time to review their coverage to ensure that their interests are adequately protected for natural calamities like flood which is occurring on more frequent basis due to the effects and fallout from the global climate crisis,” the two associations said.

Who to call?

The two associations also provided a list of hotlines that insurance and takaful customers can call, including some that were specified as 24-hour hotlines:

General Insurers Companies Customer Hotlines Numbers

1. AIG Insurance Malaysia Berhad

General Hotline: 1800-88-8811 or 603-21180188

2. AIA General Berhad

General hotline: 1300-88-1899

3. Allianz General Insurance Company (M) Berhad

Allianz Road Rangers (24-hours Accident/Roadside Assistance): 1-800-

22-5542

4. AmGeneral Insurance Berhad

General hotline:

• Kurnia: 1800-88-3833

• Amassurance: 1800-88-6333

5. AXA Affin General Insurance Berhad

Flood Claims 24/7 Hotline: 03-7989 0310

6. Berjaya Sompo Insurance

Catastrophe Loss Management Hotline 24-hours and 7 days a week:

• Non-motor: 1800-18-8010

• Motor: 1800-18-8033

7. Chubb Insurance Malaysia Berhad

General Hotline: 03-20583000 / 1-800-88-3226

8. Etiqa General Insurance Berhad

Flood Claims Careline:

• 03-26928188 for Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Perak, Kedah, Penang, and Perlis

• 03-42707735/5068 for Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Sabah and Sarawak.

9. Great Eastern General Insurance (Malaysia) Berhad

General Claims Hotline: 1300-13-1088

10. Liberty Insurance Berhad

General Hotline:1300-88-8990

11. Lonpac Insurance Berhad

General Hotline: 03-22628666

12. MPI Generali Insurans Bhd

General Hotline- 03-20349888

13. MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd

MSIG 24 Hour Home Assist Line: 1-300-88-0863

14. Pacific & Orient Insurance Company Bhd

General Hotline- 1800-88-2121

15. Progressive Insurance Bhd

General Hotline- 1800-88-8458

16. QBE Insurance (M) Berhad

General Hotline: 1-300-88-4847

17. RHB Insurance Berhad

24/7 Hotline: 1300-88-0881 or WhatsApp: 012-6031978

18. The Pacific Insurance Berhad

General Hotline- 1800-88-1629

19. Tokio Marine Insurans (M) Berhad

Catastrophe Claims Handling Process- Whatsapp: 03-20278488

20. Tune Insurance Malaysia Berhad (Tune Protect Malaysia)

• Available 24/7 Flood Claims for motor vehicle: 1800-22-8863

• Available 24/7 Flood Claims for your Residential / Commercial Property: 03-79890310

21. Zurich General Insurance Malaysia Berhad

General Hotline: 1-300-888-622

Takaful Operator Companies Customer Hotline Numbers

1. Etiqa General Takaful Berhad

24 Hours WhatsApp Auto assist: 1-800-88- 6491

Flood Claims Careline at 03-2692 8188 (Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Perak, Kedah, Penang, and Perlis)

03-4270 7735/5068 ( Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Sabah and Sarawak)

2. Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Am Berhad

Tel: 1-300-88-252 385

3. Takaful Ikhlas General Berhad

Tel: 03 2723 9696

4. Zurich General Takaful Malaysia Berhad

Tel: 24 Hours Zurich Flood Hotline +603-4270 0024

Mobile: +6017-304 6288