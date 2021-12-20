Elderly woman hurt, four houses damaged in Kampung Sungai Penchala landslide

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — An elderly woman was injured and four houses badly damaged following a landslide at Jalan Pelimbayan Indah, Kampung Sungai Penchala, here, early this morning.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (operations) Khairul Azuwan Ibrahim said the department deployed firefighters from the Taman Tun Dr Ismail and Sri Hartamas fire stations to the scene after receiving a call regarding the incident at 1.22am.

“Upon arriving at the scene, firemen found four houses crushed by the landslide. A woman, in her 70s, was also found buried up to her waist in the rubble.

“The team managed to rescue the woman, who suffered a leg injury, and she was sent to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre,” he said in a statement today.

Khairul Azuwan said 35 rescue personnel from various agencies, including the police and Civil Defence Force, were sent to the scene.

“The area is now closed to facilitate safety inspection works,” he said. — Bernama