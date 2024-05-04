SHAH ALAM, May 4 — There is sufficient beef and mutton supply to meet the Hari Raya Aidiladha festive demands although the country is expected to face the El Nino phenomena until July.

Agriculture and Food Securities Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the supply is always being monitored by the Department of Agriculture, Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority (Fama) and Veterinary Services Department (DVS).

“We and the agencies involved will ensure sufficient supply by carrying out continuous monitoring,” he told reporters at the Kota Raja Parliamentary Constituency Open House in Section 32, here today.

Earlier, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad was reported as saying the hot weather due to the El Nino phenomenon currently hitting the country is expected to continue until July.

Nik Nazmi said Kelantan, Perlis and Kedah were experiencing higher temperatures than Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, Mohamad acknowledged that the El Nino phenomenon had also affected paddy cultivation in Kelantan.

He added that the hot weather and dry spell would certainly affect water resources to paddy fields and that would result in poor harvest.

Mohamad said taking these factors into consideration, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has approved an additional allocation of RM20 to buy water pipes and pumps to assist farmers who are facing a shortage of water for their paddy fields. — Bernama