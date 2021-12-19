TNB shuts down 333 power substations in six states hit by floods

The Tenaga Nasional Berhad logo is seen at its headquarters in Bangsar May 31, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has temporarily shut down 333 power substations in six states due to the dire flood situation that hit the states since yesterday.

TNB said in a statement issued today that as of noon yesterday, 137 power substations were closed in Pahang, Kelantan (seven), Selangor (117), Kuala Lumpur (45), Melaka (10) and Negeri Sembilan (17), due to concerns over the safety of consumers and TNB employees.

The closure affects 17,251 power consumers in Pahang, Selangor (5,062), Kuala Lumpur (4,450), Melaka (634), Kelantan (470) and 284 users in Negeri Sembilan.

However, electricity supply will be provided through portable generators at temporary evacuation centres (PPS) that do not receive any power supply from substations.

“The closure of power substations during floods is done because TNB always strives to restore supply by taking into account the safety aspects of TNB consumers and employees,” the statement said.

In the meantime, TNB also advised the public in flooded areas to always abide by the instructions of the authorities if asked to evacuate and to contact the TNB Careline at 15454 if any TNB installations had shifted or collapsed.

“Always stay away from electricity poles, electricity installations and electricity cables, including insulated cables that have been submerged. All of these may still carry an electrical current and pose an electrocution risk,” the statement read.

People are also advised to be careful when using electrical appliances if their premises are flooded, and to avoid touching electrical appliances or switches with wet or damp hands as it can cause electrocutions.

Consumers are advised to seek the services of a wiring contractor registered with the Energy Commission to inspect the wiring in their flooded premises after the waters recede. — Bernama