PM Ismail tells Welfare Dept to ensure every flood victim receives assistance

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob being briefed on the country’s flood situation by National Disaster Management Agency Director-General Datuk Aminuddin Hassim at the National Disaster Control Center, Puchong December 18, 2021. — Bernama p

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has asked the Social Welfare Department to make sure that every flood victim is being facilitated and receives the assistance channelled to them.

In a Facebook posting, Ismail Sabri shared a video of his visit to the temporary relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Johan Setia in Klang today.

“It upsets me to see the many flood victims taking shelter at the SK Johan Setia in Klang. As of today, 690 victims are being housed at the centre and I managed to meet some of them, including the elderly, persons with disabilities and children.

“And I have asked the Social Welfare Department to ensure that every victim is being facilitated and receives the assistance channelled to them,” he said.

In an earlier posting, the Prime Minister also shared a video of his visit to the flooded Kampung Bukit Lanchong in Putra Heights, Selangor. — Bernama