PM Ismail Sabri announces RM100m aid for flood-damaged homes, infrastructure, promises to channel more as needed

Residents in the Chow Kit area clean up after floods hit Kuala Lumpur December 19, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced an initial fund of RM100 million to repair houses and infrastructure damaged in the massive floods following torrential rains across the country over the weekend.

He said RM50 million will be channeled to the National Disaster Relief Fund for disbursement; with each flood-hit household to get RM1,000.

“In September, the government raised compassionate aid to RM1,000 per household and we will expedite the payments to areas affected by the floods such as Selangor and six other states,” he posted on his official Twitter account this afternoon after chairing a government meeting on the disaster.

“This allocation will be increased from time to time according to need,” he added.

He also announced emergency leave for all civil servants affected by the floods and urged companies in the private sector to offer paid leave for their employees.

Thousands of people have been displaced by rising waters, especially those in the central states of Pahang, Selangor and the national capital Kuala Lumpur.

Many remain stranded in their vehicles on roads or trapped in homes surrounded by muddy waters, waiting to be rescued.

Just as many have taken to ask for help on social media, saying they have not eaten or had drinking water for over 24 hours even as water utility company Air Selangor announced cuts to piped water supply affecting over 470 areas in the Klang Valley due to the forced shutdown of two treatment plants damaged by floods and the partial closure of a third plant.

The PM said his government at the federal level will work with the state governments to provide aid to flood-hit citizens.

“I have ordered the Finance Ministry to ready banking institutions to offer payment aid to borrowers affected by the flood,” he tweeted.

He said he will ensure evacuation centres have sufficient basic amenities, face masks, and food for those sheltering within.

He added that at least one doctor and a nurse will be placed at the evacuation centres to attend to the displaced people and carry out Covid-19 tests to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.