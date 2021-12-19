Fire Dept: Klang Valley floods begin receding in most places, Taman Sri Muda still affected

A resident wades through flood waters with his pets after being stranded in a flash flood in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam 19 December 2021. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Dec 19 — Floods that hit the Klang Valley due to incessant heavy rain from Friday morning have begun to recede gradually, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said.

“Floodwaters in most areas have started to recede but there are areas near the river where the water seems to be stagnant such as in Taman Sri Muda, here,” he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Bernama’s aerial survey onboard a JBPM helicopter showed that the flood situation had not subsided in some areas of the Klang Valley.

In the Taman Sri Muda area, most of the routes and terrace houses are still flooded.

A check around Section 13, Shah Alam, also saw that some areas were still flooded, making it difficult for any vehicle to pass through.

Other areas still affected include Taman Sri Nanding and Batu 18 in Hulu Langat.

Most of the victims no longer need to be evacuated to temporary relief centres but are in need of food aid. — Bernama