Fire Dept: Eight units at Sri Johor flats in Cheras burned (VIDEO)

Eight units on the fifth floor of Block 31 at the Sri Johor Public Housing Project in Cheras is involved in a fire December 19, 2021. — Picture via social media

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Eight units on the fifth floor of Block 31 at the Sri Johor Public Housing Project in Cheras here were involved in a fire tonight.

According to a spokesman for the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department, the fire broke out at about 9.20pm.

He said the fire was believed to have started from the middle of the block before it spread to the entire floor.

“So far, firefighters are still investigating whether it involves any fatalities. The cause of the fire is believed to be from a gas leak,” he told reporters at the scene.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim was also present. — Bernama