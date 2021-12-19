Finance minister: Govt allocates RM200m to address flood impact

People are left stranded at LKSA as persistent rainfall causes massive floods in Shah Alam, December 18, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The government has provided a total allocation of RM200 million in efforts to address the impact of floods and activation of all disaster networks of Government-Linked Investment Companies (GLICs) and Government-linked companies (GLCs).

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the Ministry of Finance (MoF) will expedite the distribution of RM50 million to the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and National Disaster Relief Trust Fund (KWABBN) to ensure the continuity of assistance to household affected by the floods.

He said the government will also increase the rate of financial aid to RM1,000 from RM500 for each household affected by the Northeast Monsoon or other natural disasters declared by the Central Disaster Management Committee. — Bernama