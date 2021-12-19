EPF allocates RM10m for flood relief programmes

In a statement today, EPF said the aid will be channelled through various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) . — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is allocating a sum of RM10 million to aid the flood relief and recovery efforts in affected communities in line with the announcement made by the Minister of Finance Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

In a statement today, EPF said the aid will be channelled through various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) which are responding to the disaster and in collaboration with the Government-Linked Companies (GLC) and Government-Linked Investment Companies (GLIC) Disaster Recovery Network (GDRN).

“In addition to the financial commitment, EPF will be offering the use of its EPF Learning Campus (ELC) in Bangi, which has available 152 rooms with full amenities, to people who have been displaced by rising waters as well as the emergency services that have responded to the crisis.

“As a show of support and solidarity, EPF employees are also on a drive to raise funds through the EPF’s Kongsi Rezeki Programme to help flood victims, as well as mobilising resources at EPF branches nationwide to ensure business continuity in the affected areas,” it said. – Bernama