Agong describes floods in KL similar to disaster in 1971

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah visits flood victims at the Sultan Sulaiman Club evacuation centre December 19, 2021. — Picture via Facebook/Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has described the flood situation in the federal capital last night as similar to the major floods disaster that occurred in 1971.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said after 50 years of the incident, Malaysians should take it as a lesson and be prepared to deal with the flood situation, especially in December and January.

His Majesty said this after visiting flood victims at the Sultan Sulaiman Club evacuation centre here at about 11.30am today.

During his visit, His Majesty also expressed his sympathy for the victims and advised them to continue to be patient in facing this difficult time.

“I am still reviewing the situation from time to time and in the meantime, I hope all of you will remain patient and accept (the flood disaster) as fate.

“Take care of your health, take care of all the children,” said His Majesty.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also hoped that the government would provide the best possible assistance to all victims involved. — Bernama